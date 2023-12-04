Local charity receives a £10,000 donation thanks to an unusual recycling scheme

Counties Crematorium has donated £10,000 to the Northamptonshire Health Charity, facilitating the creation of dedicated bereavement spaces in local hospitals, with a particular focus on supporting families affected by baby loss.

Dedicated to improving the care, health and overall wellbeing of patients, families, visitors, and staff in local NHS hospitals, the Northamptonshire Health Charity is a driving force behind initiatives designed to provide comfort and solace following a bereavement, particularly to those experiencing the loss of a baby.

The donation from Counties Crematorium has been made possible through the crematorium’s participation in a nationwide, not-for-profit metal recycling scheme administered by the Association of Private Crematoria and Cemeteries. The recycling scheme, operating with the express consent of bereaved families, sees metals recovered from the deceased during the cremation process recycled, with the express consent of bereaved families. Materials can include artificial joints such as metal hips and knees.

Gordon Campbell from Counties Crematorium with Christina Kelly from Northamptonshire Health Charity

Business Leader at Counties Crematorium, Gordon Campbell said:

“We are honoured to make this £10,000 donation to the Northamptonshire Health Charity, knowing that it will help to create dedicated spaces for families enduring the pain of baby loss. Donations like these are only made possible thanks to the kindness of bereaved families who allow us to collect metals at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time.”

The donation from Counties Crematorium will play an essential role in funding the creation of dedicated bereavement spaces offering solace to grieving families navigating baby loss.