Less than two weeks left for eligible Northamptonshire residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations

The countdown to stay protected against COVID-19 is on. People across Northamptonshire are being reminded that, if they are eligible and would like to get vaccinated, they only have until Wednesday 31 January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown to stay protected against COVID-19 is on. People across Northamptonshire are being reminded that, if they are eligible and would like to get vaccinated, they only have until Wednesday 31 January.

The Northamptonshire Mobile Vaccination Service has been a huge success throughout the seasonal vaccination programme, with more than 80 locations visited and over 2,500 eligible people vaccinated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service is continuing to boost efforts to protect local communities by offering COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu jabs at various locations across the county for the rest of this month. You can view the latest locations and details for this service on the Integrated Care Northamptonshire website.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Chris Pallot, Director of Operations at NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board said:

“Our teams are working hard to run a number of mobile vaccination sessions at sites all across the county from now until 31 January. If you are eligible, you can just drop by and get protected – there’s no need to book.

“The mobile clinic is a confidential space where you can talk to experienced healthcare professionals about the vaccines. Please don’t be put off getting vaccinated as a result of misinformation – come and speak to our team of healthcare experts and discuss any queries you have as they are very happy to answer any questions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from people using the Northamptonshire Mobile Vaccination Service has been very positive.

David Knight, in Earls Barton, said: “I was very happy to see the service today, local to me.”

Susan Smith, in Kettering, said: “It’s been so handy, the service was so easy and simple.”

James Paton, in Corby, said: “I hadn’t got round to sorting my COVID-19 jab, so having this here has made it so easy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A patient who attended the mobile clinic at St Crispin's Community Centre in Northampton praised the "quick and easy" service and the "polite people" staffing the clinic, while another who attended a session in Daventry described them as "friendly and very efficient."

The mobile vaccination service will be visiting various locations over the next few weeks including sites in Northampton, Brackley, Cransley Village, Higham Ferrers, Abthorpe, Burton Latimer, Wellingborough, Cranford, Overstone, Kettering and Corby.

The service is open to everyone aged 65 and over and those under 65 with certain underlying health conditions. Minimum age restrictions may apply for children with underlying health conditions so please check session details for age eligibility before attending.

All the details, including eligibility information, can be found on the Integrated Care Northamptonshire website.

Chris Pallot continues:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is your last chance to stay protected this winter. For some, COVID-19 and flu are unpleasant. But for many, particularly those with certain health conditions, older people and pregnant women, they can be very dangerous and even life-threatening. That’s why it’s vital you come forward if you’re eligible. Take up the offer to protect yourself and your family.”

You can no longer book appointments online or via telephone. As well as the mobile vaccination service, some community pharmacies are offering walk-in COVID-19 jabs that can be found on the NHS walk-in finder web page.