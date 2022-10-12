Learn life-saving CPR for free in Northamptonshire as part of Restart a Heart campaign

Members of the public in Northamptonshire can learn life-saving skills including CPR for free as part of a world-wide Restart a Heart campaign.

St John Ambulance volunteers will be hosting the demonstrations in Earls Barton as part of the annual Restart a Heart campaign in October.

While Restart a Heart Day falls on October 16, there are sessions throughout the month.

Each session is free to attend and includes practical information on how to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), how to understand the difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack and how to deliver shocks to the heart with a defibrillator.

The aim of this year’s campaign is to continue to build confidence among the public in performing CPR and using a defibrillator, and to reach out to new audiences and diverse communities.

Dr Lynn Thomas medical director at St John Ambulance said: “We’re thrilled to be working with our partners again on another Restart a Heart campaign.

“Anyone can be affected by a sudden cardiac arrest at any time, and without intervention, the person will quickly die, so I’d absolutely encourage readers to find a local demo to attend and to feel invited, included and involved in this year’s campaign.

“Every extra person who learns these vital skills is someone who could potentially save a life and help someone when they most need it.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at our demos and to another successful Restart a Heart campaign this year.”

It is estimated that annually around 30,000 people have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and that for every minute that passes following a cardiac arrest and before CPR is commenced and a defibrillator deployed, the chances of a patient surviving drops by 10 percent.

Demonstrations will be hosted by St John volunteers on the occasions listed below:

-Sunday October 16: 2pm - 4pm at St John Ambulance HQ, Elizabeth Way, Earls Barton NN6 0LE

-Thursday October 20: 7.30pm - 9.30pm at the same venue.

To attend a session, please email carol.coleman@sja.org.uk to reserve a place.

