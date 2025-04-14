Lakeside Healthcare Patient Survey 2025 – have your say

Lakeside Healthcare Patient Survey 2025

Lakeside Healthcare is inviting all patients to take part in its 2025 Patient Survey, which is open until 11.45pm on Sunday 25 May 2025.

This is an opportunity for patients to share their experiences with their Lakeside Healthcare practice and help shape how care is delivered in the future.

Jessica Bawden, Chief Executive of Lakeside Healthcare, said: “Your feedback, whether it’s positive or highlights areas for improvement – is incredibly valuable. It helps us understand what matters most to you, so we can continue to provide the best care possible. Even if you haven’t visited the practice recently, or have filled in a survey before, we would still really like to hear from you. Your comments show us what’s working well and where we can do better.”

The survey is being run across all Lakeside Healthcare practices and will help to identify common themes and areas for improvement. Last year, feedback from patients led to several important changes being made.

These included improvements to appointment systems, staffing structures, triage processes, call handling, and the availability of different types of appointments.

This year’s survey includes questions about patients’ experiences when contacting their local practice, as well as whether they accessed any other advice or services beforehand, such as NHS 111 or online resources.

There are also free text boxes where patients can share more detailed comments. Patients are asked not to include any confidential or medical information in their answers.

The survey should take around 10 to 12 minutes to complete. Patients can take part by scanning the QR code displayed on posters at their Lakeside Healthcare practice, or by following the relevant link below:

Lakeside Healthcare at Oundle Surgery: www.oundlesurgery.nhs.uk/news/patient-survey-2025

Lakeside Healthcare Corby and Brigstock Surgeries: www.thelakesidesurgery.co.uk/news/patient-survey-2025

Lakeside Healthcare at Headlands: www.thelakesidesurgery.co.uk/news/patient-survey-2025

If patients prefer a paper copy of the survey, they can ask for one at their practice reception. Patients who need help filling it in can speak to a member of the team, who will be happy to provide support.