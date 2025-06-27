Know your risk: Glaucoma UK launches interactive online quiz to help prevent sight loss

GAW 2025 campaign image

Glaucoma Awareness Week 2025: 30 June – 6 July Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the UK – it can affect anyone, at any time, and is often symptomless.

Approximately 700,000 people in the UK have glaucoma, but 50% of them don’t know - if left undetected and untreated, glaucoma can cause irreversible sight loss. Glaucoma UK - the UK’s only charity solely dedicated to raising awareness of and supporting people living with glaucoma - has developed an online quiz to help people understand their risk.

Launching during this year’s Glaucoma Awareness Week, the interactive quiz will help people to assess their likelihood of developing the disease, and provide advice and guidance to help them manage their eye health.

To assess your risk of developing glaucoma, take the online quiz at glaucoma.uk/risk

Joanne Creighton, Glaucoma UK Chief Executive Officer, said: Glaucoma Awareness Week marks our annual campaign to raise awareness of the disease, and to highlight the support available for those living with glaucoma.

This year, we are launching an online interactive quiz to help people assess their glaucoma risk, understand the importance of regular eye tests and take proactive steps to protect their sight.

Glaucoma UK is also raising awareness among eye care professionals of the range of crucial support services they offer, to ensure their patients know where to turn beyond the clinic.

Joanne continued: We also recognise the value of engaging with eye care professionals and existing glaucoma patients.

Our initiative, Beyond the Clinic, aims to provide optometrists, ophthalmologists, and other eye care professionals with the information and tools they need to help patients, and their friends and family.

Glaucoma care doesn’t end at the door of the clinic, and we want to ensure no one faces glaucoma alone.

We’re here to support people, when and how they need us.

The charity recognises that time during eye care consultations is often limited, and that many patients only think of questions after their appointments.

Glaucoma UK provides support throughout the patient journey through:

A dedicated helpline – providing support for people living with glaucoma and their friends and families

– providing support for people living with glaucoma and their friends and families Free resources – including a comprehensive suite of health information booklets and aids to help people with their eye drops

– including a comprehensive suite of health information booklets and aids to help people with their eye drops Community support – through our digital glaucoma support groups, a buddying scheme for those facing glaucoma surgery and the chance to become a member of our supportive glaucoma community.

For more information visit glaucoma.uk/risk or contact [email protected]