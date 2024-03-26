KGH’s new ROSE Awards let you say thank you

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering General Hospital has held its first ever ROSE Awards recognising staff who have been nominated by patients, families or colleagues for their outstanding kindness and support.

Staff were surprised by their senior colleagues with their awards at an event held in the hospital’s Foundation Wing Atrium on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

Our first KGH ROSE Award winners with Chief Nursing Officer Jayne Skippen.

Anyone can nominate KGH staff members for an award – which are in addition to our existing DAISY Awards which recognise nurses and midwives.

KGH Chief Executive Deborah Needham said: “We have some fantastic staff who support our patients, families, and their own colleagues, in some extraordinary ways.

“We often receive thank you messages for them but haven’t had a formal way of acknowledging their contribution in the same way that we do with our already well-established DAISY Awards for people who want to thank nurses and midwives.

“Developing the ROSE Awards means that we now do have a way to recognise those other staff who do so much to enhance the experience of our hospital by members of our local community and also support their own colleagues.

“We have received some excellent nominations for our first awards event and I want to congratulate all our winners on doing so much to help others.”

First staff members to win new ROSE awards

Here are some extracts from some of the nominations patients, families, and other members of staff, made for outstanding KGH employees.

Healthcare assistant Gideon Barbour, from Skylark Ward, was nominated by a patient from Kettering who asked not to be identified.

“When my son became unwell and was diagnosed with heart failure, it meant constant admissions to Skylark Ward. On nearly all of my son’s admissions Gideon has been working. You cannot miss his bubbly and happy personality. The attention he would give my son would put the biggest smile on his face as well as mine. Gideon never failed to make every admission a little less scary and my family can’t thank him enough for the support and encouragement and impeccable care he has given to us!”

Low Vision Specialist Optometrist Kevin McNally was nominated by Karen Goudie, from Kettering, who accompanied her mother to an ophthalmology clinic.

“I doubt that Mr McNally is aware of the impact he makes on people’s lives. He oozes compassion and empathy. My 92-year-old mum has macular degeneration and was referred to the low vision clinic. He made her special customised glasses to enable her to watch TV. He also made customised magnifying glasses to enable her to read, even if it is only a little. He also plugged her into a support service and we are awaiting a home visit with regards to setting up talking books. He has given my mum hope and I would like to thank him for his kindness and his ongoing care.”

ED Healthcare assistant Cara Wilson HCA ED was nominated by patient Kym Ellis from Kettering.

“I was in hospital with a slipped disc in my back and extreme pain. Cara went out of her way to speak to doctors to get me pain relief quickly. She took me to the toilet as I couldn’t get there and checked on me often. Despite being extraordinarily busy she really took the time to make me feel cared about. She really deserves to be recognised for not only doing such a hard job in a very pressured environment, but for doing it with so much care and love.”

Donna Bates and Debbie Hughes, phlebotomists, were nominated by a patient’s brother Sinead * (see editor’s notes).

“My little brother needed a blood test. For most people this wouldn't be an issue. However, he has autism and ADHD with extreme anxiety. The ladies explained what they were doing and treated him with the upmost respect. He said, "They nurtured me, but treated me like a teenager still." They were so patient and even tried to make him laugh before/after as they just knew he needed to be distracted. They praised him so much afterwards too. Thank you both so, so, much.”

Healthcare assistant Sharon Armour, from Barnwell B ward, was nominated by her colleague

Natalie Beer a Staff Nurse Barnwell C.

“Sharon always strives to give the patients the best care possible, whether that be in through hygiene assessments, including pressure area care, or making a cup of tea or two. Nothing is too much trouble for the patients and their recovery. On 'Valentine's Day' she not only decorated our ward with a festoon of hearts but she bought every patient and member of staff a 'red rose' and some chocolate.”

Skylark Ward Healthcare Assistant Lisa Roberts was nominated by Ruth, a patient from Kettering.

“I feel so relieved when I speak to her as I know she will do anything she can to help us. If she doesn’t know the answer she always finds what we need and calls me back quickly. When we visit the ward she is always there with a listening ear and shows genuine and heart-felt interest in our journey.”

To make a nomination go to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-rose-award/

All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis, and we will look at awarding those who:

Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations

Demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care

Have a positive attitude and demonstrates professionalism in the work environment

Exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of KGH

Establish a special connection with the patients and families.