Handwashing and masks will continue at KGH.

Kettering General Hospital have told staff it will be Covid business as usual on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all social distancing measures can be ditched from next week including mask-wearing, despite soaring Covid infection rates

Hospital admissions across the country have been steadily rising and yesterday (Thursday, July 15) there were 63 death within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

But at KGH a memo, seen by the Northants Telegraph, has informed staff that there will be no change for them or for visitors to the Rothwell Road hospital.

It states: "Even though outside of the hospital things are changing from Monday, none of our regulations will change.

"We will keep wearing our masks, lateral flow testing, hand washing and social distancing.

"When working in either Northampton or Kettering Hospital you will need to adhere to the same rules that we've been following for the past few months.

"These include wearing a mask at all times unless in an office on your own, wearing appropriate PPE, washing your hands, social distancing, and continue to regularly lateral flow test.

"Our visitors will also need to abide by these rules when visiting us. We will still require them to wear a mask, wash their hands and social distance.

"Please keep asking our patients and visitors to wear masks. If you are challenged or feel threatened in any way then we will support you."

The document goes on to state that the rules are not changing to help the hospital stop the spread of Covid and save lives.

It adds: "We know that it's been a tiring 16 months but for a while longer, we need to please keep going and keep ourselves, our loved-ones, our patients and our colleagues safe.

"At the moment we are seeing a rapid increase in Covid cases in our hopsital and in the community

"Our patients are vulnerable and if they are exposed to Covid they could become seriously unwell."