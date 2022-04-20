KGH rebuild funding discussed at Prime Minister's Questions

The need to release funding for the redevelopment Kettering General Hospital was raised with Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions today (Wednesday).

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone – who warned in February that a target start date could be missed unless cash arrived soon – spoke in the House of Commons to secure a meeting with the health secretary.

The Rothwell Road hospital was awarded £46m in 2019 for a new urgent care hub and £350m for a major redevelopment, and had been told they could merge the two pots of cash avoid any delays.

Philip Hollobone speaking this afternoon. Credit: Parliament TV

But more than two years after it was announced the hospital trust is yet to receive the promised £46m – and Mr Hollobone wants the Government to start releasing the funding.

Speaking in Parliament this afternoon he told Mr Johnson: “The redevelopment of Kettering General Hospital is the number one local priority for residents in Kettering and across north Northamptonshire.

"Would my right honourable friend be kind enough please to facilitate a meeting with the health secretary for the three members for Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby, together with the hospital chief executive, so that we can trigger the start of the draw down of the initial £46m worth of funding?”

The Prime Minister replied: “Yes Mr Speaker, my right hon. friend the health secretary tells me he’s met them before and he’s happy to meet them again.”

When rebuild plans were first revealed in 2020 KGH said they had developed a ‘once-in-a-generation’ five-phase plan to rebuild it on the same site, where just 20 per cent of the estate is currently classed as ‘fit for purpose’.

They said that, at a minimum, three of those phases need to be completed to make a real difference. But that would cost about £765m – far more than the £396m earmarked – and they pleaded for more money.