KGH nurse receives award for his outstanding care

A nurse from Kettering General Hospital has received a DAISY Award for the outstanding compassionate and sensitive care he provided for a 95-year-old patient.

Ayomide Owolabi, a staff nurse on Naseby B Ward was nominated for his award by the daughter of the elderly man, who has asked to be anonymous.

In her nomination she said: “My 95-year-old father was admitted to Naseby B ward with quite a few problems. After a couple of days Ayomide Owolabi became his nurse and this gentleman has restored my faith in the NHS, as there are clearly some outstanding nurses out there.

Ayomide Owolabi with his DAISY Award congratulated by the Naseby team.

“He is the most companionate, kind, caring, patient, and respectful person I have ever met. He goes above and beyond. He takes the time to explain everything to my father and he makes my father feel that he is not a burden and that he is not different to anyone else needing care in the hospital.

“I have witnessed this not only with my father but every patient that he comes into contact with. No matter how difficult patients are he always has a smile on his face. He is always willing to help patients. I believe he deserves an award for his outstanding compassion and care for all his patients.”

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day.

Since the scheme was launched at Kettering General Hospital in October 2020 some 297 KGH patients, family members and carers have nominated nurses and midwives for the award and 28 have received it.

Ayomide received his award on November 21 from Chief Nursing Officer Jayne Skippen accompanied by other senior nurses. He also received a DAISY pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.

Jayne said: “Ayomide’s nomination is heart-warming and is a great example of compassionate care.

“It is clear he goes the extra mile for his patients on a regular basis with great patience and empathy and in a way that supports both them and their family.

“I was very proud to award Ayomide with his DAISY Award and I would like to thank his nominee for helping us to recognise his efforts.”