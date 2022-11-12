Daisy Award Deputy Sister Amber Dicks receives her award from Director of Nursing Fiona Barnes

A nurse and a midwife from Kettering General Hospital have received DAISY Awards for the outstanding, compassionate and sensitive care they have delivered.

Deputy Sister, Amber Dicks, and community midwife, Alice Stillgoe (nee Macfarlane) were nominated for their awards by patients or their families.

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day.

Daisy Award Community Midwife Alice Stillgoe receives her award from director of nursing Fiona Barnes

Since the scheme was launched at Kettering General Hospital in 2020, some 259 patients, family members and carers have nominated nurses and midwives for the award and 22 have received it.

Adelle Britton from Irthlingborough nominated community midwife, Alice Stillgoe (nee Macfarlane), for supporting her pregnancy with baby Tommy.

In her nomination, she said: "Alice went above and beyond. She asked if I would like her present at my birth at KGH because she knew how scared I was and honestly, she is one person who was always truthful with me and kept me positive.

"Alice is truly one in a million. I will never ever forget her kindness.

"In the darkness she was a shining light and kept me and my head ok and my baby safe.

"I will never forget Alice, she is truly a wonderful kind caring person who loves her job and helping her ladies as much as she can.

"She truly is one in a million and I will forever be grateful to her.”

Caroline Coultham from Finedon nominated Harrowden A Deputy Sister, Amber Dicks, for the way she supported her family during difficult circumstances.

In her nomination, she said: “Amber was particularly kind, patient, and went out of her way to keep us informed of the investigations when communications were difficult.

"She really helped me, and my family understand the situation and the impact of my dad’s diagnosis and supported us to get the best care on his discharge from hospital.

"She really is a credit to the hospital and was one of the best examples I’ve seen of putting patient care at the heart of everything she does (and with

a smile)."

Amber and Alice received their awards on November 1 from interim director of nursing and quality, Fiona Barnes, and were also presented with an accompanying pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.

Fiona said: “I am delighted and very proud to be able to announce some more worthy DAISY Award winners.

“Amber and Alice have provided outstanding compassionate care to patients and their families – key elements of what we try and achieve every day and what the Daisy Awards aim to celebrate.

“Once again I want to thank everyone who takes the time and trouble to nominate our staff members for these awards.

“They enable families to thank individuals who have touched their lives, often at a time of great vulnerability.”

And she added: “Please keep the nominations coming.”