KGH doctor receives national Special Recognition Award for bereavement care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Obstetrics and Gynaecology Consultant Mrs Kirsty Adcock received a Special Recognition Award for Obstetrics and Gynaecology Doctor of the Year by the Mariposa Trust - a national charity working with baby loss and bereavement. https://www.sayinggoodbye.org/mariposa-awards-results-2024/

This is essentially a joint second place award after the overall winner was announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty had already been shortlisted for the award finals along with a fellow Kettering General Hospital colleague Carolyn Rowbotham who was shortlisted for the Bereavement Midwife of the Year Award.

KGH Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology Mrs Kirsty Adcock with her award at the event.

Mrs Adcock is the lead clinician for the delivery suite and Rainbow Clinic and has worked tirelessly to champion the services and support the families involved.

She said: “I was very touched to be nominated and shortlisted for this award and deeply honoured to have received the Special Recognition Award.

“I work very closely with Carolyn and the bereavement midwives to support families both when they are facing the desperately sad loss of their baby, or babies, and then during their subsequent pregnancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so encouraged at what this award nomination represents as we strive as a team to provide the best care and support for all those we care for.

“The awards ceremony was a fantastic evening, celebrating the work of this fantastic charity and the award presentations.”

KGH’s Director of Midwifery, Mara Tonks, said: “Congratulations to Kirsty on getting the Special Recognition Award against some very tough competition from across the country.

“I am so proud of Kirsty, and our bereavement midwife team, for the amazing work that they do and it is fantastic to see some national recognition for the compassionate and caring way they support families with pregnancy loss and bereavement.”