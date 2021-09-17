KGH A&E worker taking on triathlon for cancer charity

Sharon Richards

An A&E sister at Kettering General Hospital is competing in her first triathlon on Sunday (September 19) in aid of Cancer Rehab Works.

Sharon Richards, 51, will be taking on the challenge at Sywell Country Park to raise funds for the cancer rehabilitation charity.

Sharon said: “I’ve been training, and I was looking for something to challenge myself.

“Someone at an open water swimming event earlier in the year told me about Cancer Rehab Works - it was the perfect cause to complete an event in aid of.”

Physiotherapists who specialise in cancer prehab and rehab are available but this is not available through the NHS.

Cancer Rehab Works is a relatively new local charity in Northampton. It was set up by Amanda Baker who survived cancer with the help of Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals.

Amanda found that, through exercise, the side effects reduced significantly and improved her quality of life.

Sharon has been training alongside carrying out her A&E frontline job - running a 5km race after finishing a night shift at the weekend.

Sharon added: “I’ve been doing three personal training sessions, a cycle, a run and a swim a week. Doing this alongside working at the hospital has been tough, but I’ve powered through.”