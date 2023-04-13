News you can trust since 1897
Kettering paramedic supports humanitarian effort in Turkey after devastating earthquakes

He previously spent time in Ukraine to provide help on the ground after Russia’s invasion

By Sam Wildman
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read

A Kettering paramedic will return from Turkey today having spent four weeks helping the humanitarian effort after February’s devastating earthquakes.

Sam Sears, an EMAS tactical commander based at Kettering Ambulance Station, has been based 30km from the earthquake epicentre to provide help on the ground with charity UK Med.

More than 50,000 people died after earthquakes devastated parts of Turkey and Syria and millions of people have been displaced.

Sam Sears has been helping the humanitarian effort in Turkey
Sam Sears has been helping the humanitarian effort in Turkey
Sam, from Sudborough, has been aiding Turkey’s emergency services and offering healthcare to those who need it.

He said: “Since I have arrived I have been based in Turkoglu, a town approximately 30km from the earthquake epicentre.

“Working alongside other volunteers for UK Med we have been carrying out mobile clinics to help the hundreds of women, men and children in need in the more remote villages and towns, offering healthcare to those who need it within those communities."

Last year Sam travelled to Ukraine to help with the humanitarian effort after Russia’s invasion. He was previously deployed with the charity to Sierra Leone during the Ebola pandemic.

Sam Sears has been helping the humanitarian effort in Turkey
Sam Sears has been helping the humanitarian effort in Turkey

He said: “I am so thankful for my colleagues at EMAS, stepping up to help where needed while I am away, allowing my release which is paramount in enabling humanitarian relief in these kinds of disasters.

“EMAS’ support in these situations has been imperative and I am incredibly grateful for that."

Michael Jones, EMAS divisional director for Northamptonshire, said: "I am delighted that with the help of Sam’s colleagues we were able to release Sam and support this truly worthy cause."

