Kettering hospice trust boss to retire

Peter Kelby.

The chief executive of Kettering s Cransley Hospice Trust has announced he will be stepping down and retiring.

Peter Kelby joined the trust, which supports specialist end-of-life care, in 2014 with a wealth of experience from previous roles as a non-executive director of the Primary Care Trust, chairman of the charity committee and as a management consultant.

Through his seat on the NHS committee Peter was introduced to Cransley Hospice and he said that, in his seven years with the trust, he has been impressed by the support given by a huge number of people from hospice care both in Northamptonshire and across the country.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Cransley Hospice Trust and if there is one thing that I am most proud of, it is the team that we have here.

"Retirement will be a big change but I am looking forward to spending more time with my children and grandchildren, more walking and concerts plus time to work on the house and garden."

Peter has led the trust through many changes and challenges, most recently playing an instrumental role in discussions with Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust over the future of end-of-life care for north Northamptonshire.

Paul Humphrey, chairman of Cransley Hospice Trust, said: “On behalf of the board and the charity, I would like to thank Peter for his professionalism, dedication and personal commitment to the trust.

"His unwavering leadership has steered the team with compassion and humour through many challenges, not forgetting the past 18 months of a pandemic.”