Kettering General Hospital set to open restaurant for staff, patients and visitors

A restaurant serving hot and cold food is set to open at Kettering General Hospital for staff, patients and visitors.

Hospital bosses have confirmed they are planning to open the eatery in its current lower ground floor staff rest area, which they call The Zone, in the spring of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is planned to be open late enough into the evening to enable night staff to be able to buy a hot meal before their shift begins.

Kettering General Hospital

A spokesman for the hospital said: “This is something our staff have asked for and we are working with a small group of staff to design the area and menu choices.”

The new restaurant’s name is yet to be confirmed and it’s not known how much is being invested into the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospital spokesman added: “When the new restaurant opens the aim will be to have extended hot food provision and longer opening hours to support staff working different shift patterns.

“It will also allow The Zone to be used for themed events for our staff teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until the restaurant opens the trust is using a number of commercial food vans, in addition to the shop, cafes and vending machines near our main entrance and A&E entrance, to offer more variety to staff, patients and visitors.”

Local caterer Baguettaway, which provided cold food at the Rothwell Road hospital for several years, closed last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad