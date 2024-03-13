Kettering General Hospital midwife and doctor shortlisted for bereavement awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A midwife and a doctor at Kettering General Hospital have been nominated for two bereavement awards by grateful families.

Carolyn Rowbotham has been shortlisted to the finals of the Bereavement Midwife of the Year Award by the Mariposa Trust - a national charity working with baby loss and bereavement.

And Obstetrics and Gynaecology Consultant Mrs Kirsty Adcock is shortlisted for Obstetrics and Gynaecology Doctor of the Year.

The Bereavement Midwife of the Year Award looks to find the best bereavement midwife in the UK and looks for truly devoted individuals who offer compassionate care for those who suffer the tragedy of baby loss.

Bereavement Midwife Carolyn Rowbotham runs the Bereavement Midwife Service at KGH with fellow Bereavement Midwife, Victoria Oxby, to support parents dealing with pregnancy loss and bereavement due to miscarriage, stillbirth, termination of pregnancy for fetal abnormality, or neonatal death.

She said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have been nominated by a family who we have cared for following the deep trauma of the loss of a baby.

“We work very hard to support families through these difficult times and it is bittersweet to have been nominated for an award when you know that the background to it will have been sadness.

“It is also an award for my colleagues as we all work together to provide the bereavement and Rainbow service for families who have lost their baby after stillbirth, miscarriage, or neonatal death, and are moving on to have another baby.”

Mrs Adcock is the lead clinician for the delivery suite and Rainbow Clinic and has worked tirelessly to champion the services and support the families involved.

She said: “I am very honoured by this award nomination. It is an immense privilege to care for families both when they are facing the desperately sad loss of their baby, or babies, and then during their subsequent pregnancies.

“We are so encouraged at what this award nomination represents as we strive as a team to provide the best care and support for all those we care for.”

KGH’s Director of Midwifery, Mara Tonks, said: “I am immensely proud of Carolyn and Kirsty for the amazing work that they do. It is fantastic that families have appreciated the support they provide so much that they have gone on to nominate them for awards.

“They both really deserve the recognition for the compassionate and caring way they support families with pregnancy loss and bereavement and helping them to look to the future through our Rainbow Clinic.”