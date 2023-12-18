Kettering General Hospital failed patient who later died, coroner rules

A coroner said she didn’t understand why surgery did not take place

A woman who died was failed by a medical team at Kettering General Hospital who cared for her before she was transferred elsewhere, a coroner has ruled.

Lindy Aston was at the point of death from a suspected splenic rupture when she was taken to the Rothwell Road hospital on October 15, 2021.

Mrs Aston needed life-saving surgery to stop internal bleeding, and should have been treated as a priority one “life or limb” patient and undergone a splenectomy within an hour of her arrival, an inquest at Leicester Coroner’s Court heard.

Instead, KGH placed her in the intensive care unit (ICU) where she stayed for 24 hours without undergoing surgery. Coroner Isobel Thistlethwaite said she did not understand why the surgery did not take place as it was an operation the hospital did provide.

Mrs Aston was then transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary (LRI). She had previously been treated for stomach cancer in Leicester and had undergone a total gastrectomy as part of that treatment. She received a splenectomy within 10 minutes of arriving at the LRI. However, she “remained very unwell” after the operation, and was transitioned to palliative care two days later. She died that day.

No fault has been found with the treatment she received in Leicester during either the original gastrectomy or the later emergency surgery. However, the coroner raised a number of concerns over how her care was handled by KGH. In a statement after the hearing, Kettering General Hospital offered its “sincere condolences” to Mrs Aston’s family and said it was taking the matter “very seriously”.

“Evidence around why the decision not to operate on Mrs Aston at Kettering was taken that night is confused,” coroner Isobel Thistlethwaite said.

She added: “I am concerned about the fact that the decision about whether to operate on a patient or not lies with one single surgeon, with seemingly no checks or balances around their decision making. It concerns me that all of the witnesses at the inquest agreed that Mrs Aston needed immediate life-saving surgery when she presented to Kettering General Hospital, yet there was no challenge to the decisions made by the on-call surgeon not to operate.”

Ms Thistlethwaite also said she was “gravely concerned” about the “seeming inadequacies” in Kettering General Hospitals NHS Trust’s investigation following Mrs Aston’s death. An incident report should have been raised, she felt, but the Kettering hospital did not look into the care provided to Mrs Aston until the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust contacted them about the inquest.

The coroner said: “The [Kettering] trust’s exploration of the care provided to Mrs Aston failed to identify the fact that surgery should have been undertaken within an hour and the fact that, despite some of the assertions to the contrary, it would have been appropriate and possible to undertake that life-saving surgery at Kettering General Hospital.

“The failure to properly investigate led to the wholly untenable situation where the Kettering General Hospital NHS Trust were alerted for the first time to the questionable clinical decision making and the potential errors in care at the inquest, which took place some 24 months after death (due to witness availability).

“I am concerned that the lack of robust critical analysis and investigation of the clinical decision making and care provided to Mrs Aston at Kettering General Hospitals NHS Trust before her death has caused a delay to and led to missed opportunities to learn lessons that are vital to patient safety.”

The lack of investigation could prevent learning from this case, she said, and could jeopardise patient safety across the entire trust. Ms Thistlethwaite believes action now needs to be taken by the trust to prevent future deaths.

Deborah Needham, chief executive of Kettering General Hospital, said: “Our sincere condolences are with Mrs Aston’s family. The trust takes the concerns raised by the coroner very seriously and will be addressing the issues raised and responding to the coroner by the scheduled date of February 1, 2024.”