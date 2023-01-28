The children’s emergency department (ED) at Kettering General Hospital will move to a bigger space tomorrow (Sunday, January 29).

Bosses at the Rothwell Road hospital say the move – which will see it switch locations with another department – is because of the growing number of children attending the ED.

It is set to move to where the hospital’s medical same day emergency care (MSDEC) department is, with MSDEC moving to the area currently occupied by the children’s ED.

KGH's children's ED

MSDEC is only for patients who have been referred to it by another medical professional and is not a drop-in like Corby Urgent Care Centre.

So the move can take place MSDEC will close at 6pm today (Saturday) and it will operate tomorrow from the frailty same day emergency care area in the ED until the move is completed later that day.

The hospital says there will be no impact on the planned care service which will continue to operate in the clinic rooms adjacent to the ED minor injuries and minor illness (MIAMI) area.

A hospital spokesman said: “Our local partners, such as the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and GP colleagues, are aware of the move.