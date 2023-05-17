Kettering doctor who said she couldn't make a mistake suspended after being found guilty of serious misconduct

A Northamptonshire doctor who told a panel that she could never make a mistake has been suspended.

Dr Nithya Santhanalakshmi Shunmugavel Pandian recorded her assessment of a patient’s heart, breathing and abdomen at Kettering General Hospital but the panel found it was “more likely than not” that she had not physically assessed the patient.

The woman, who was also a nurse and midwife, complained to the General Medical Council (GMC) after the incident in May 2019.

Kettering General Hospital

She had noticed Dr Pandian’s written findings when she was seen by a consultant a few minutes later and registered a complaint with the GMC in November 2020.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel found Dr Pandian guilty of serious misconduct because she would not have known if there was something seriously wrong with the patient.

The patient also complained to the Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and an ombudsman but both closed their respective cases without making any finding against Dr Pandian.

In a witness statement last November, Dr Pandian said she had “not knowingly written false or inaccurate information” on medical records and that the assessment was a “true and accurate representation” of her interaction with the woman.

While the GMC said it was confident it was an “isolated episode that happened on one day” and that it “appeared to be out of character” for a “good doctor”. But it said it was “troubling” that the doctor held the “unrealistic” view that she was unable to make a simple mistake.

The MPTS panel said a two-month suspension was “appropriate and proportionate” and was enough time for Dr Pandian “to reflect and fully develop her insight”.

