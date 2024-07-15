Kettering care home residents and staff get into the spirit of the Euros

By Tina Prosho
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering have really got into the spirit of the Euros and have been thoroughly enjoying themselves.

With many residents and staff being huge fans of football, it has been a great atmosphere around the home, with talks about the games and players as well as reminiscing of games past.

Staff and residents prepared for the for the live Euro finals, drinks at the ready and the game being watched by many, no matter the outcome fun is had by all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. All of the residents at Elm Bank care home enjoy different sports and to celebrate everyone’s sport is key, as it brings people closer together.

Euro Fever strikes Residents and Staff at Elm Bank Care Home in KetteringEuro Fever strikes Residents and Staff at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering
Euro Fever strikes Residents and Staff at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

Brian, a resident at Elm Bank said, “I think it is great to have so many enjoy the Euros and other sports and just like everyone else here, it is all about having fun for me”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents and staff enjoying what matters to them, and the Euros have been no exception. Sport brings people together and that is amazing to see, here at Elm Bank we encourage everyone to enrich their life as much as possible and enjoy every moment.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:KetteringEurosSport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice