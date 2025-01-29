Keep your trousers on boys! - Free prostate cancer PSA testing event at Kettering Rugby Club for men over 40
With Prostate Cancer in the news, a PSA testing event has been organised at Kettering Rugby Club on Friday February 21st for any man over 40.
All it takes is a small blood sample (so no need to remove your trousers!)
The results are accurate and rapid and will diagnose any problems before symptoms arise and while it is potentially still curable.
Simply scan the QR code and book your test now!