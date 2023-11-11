'Just get it checked out' - Kettering woman's appeal to men after fiance's prostate cancer diagnosis

Gordon and fiancee Georgie.

A Kettering woman has urged men to get any aches and pains checked out after her fiance was diagnosed with stage three prostate cancer.

Georgie Wilder is raising awareness of the disease as partner Gordon Bridgstock prepares to begin radiotherapy.

Doctors found that Gordon, 52, had a tumour the size of a golf ball when he was diagnosed with cancer in May.

Georgie and her step-daughters after completing the marathon

He had aches and pains and initially thought he had pulled a muscle before having scans and tests when it got worse.

Georgie, 49, said: "They've not said it's terminal and they think that they can cure it but we just don't know at the minute.

"We're just trying to live each day as it comes.

"If you have any pains or aches that you're not sure about, or notice any bleeding, just go and get it checked out. It's just not worth leaving it."

IT director Gordon is tired but is still working and has had two hormone replacement injections to try and reduce the tumour.

He will soon begin radiotherapy which will last for almost eight weeks.

To help raise money for Cancer Research UK, Georgie took part in the London Shine Night Walk Marathon in September with Gordon's daughters Mia, Maddie and Bella.

Georgie and Mia completed it in 11 hours and four minutes while Maddie and Bella took 10 hours and 55 minutes.

They raised £2,114, which will be topped up by £409 through Gift Aid.

Georgie said: "As partners or family members there's nothing you can do to make it better so we thought we'd do some fundraising.

"There was plenty of aching but we had to push through it and finish."

About prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. In the UK, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Symptoms of prostate cancer can include needing to pee more frequently, often during the night, needing to rush to the toilet and straining or taking a long time while peeing.