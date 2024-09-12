Join online event to celebrate a year in local healthcare

Public invited to find out more about Trust's plans and priorities for the future.

A virtual event, celebrating projects that have supported different communities with their health and wellbeing, is to be held this month.

People across Northamptonshire are invited to join Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Annual General Meeting of the Council of Governors and Annual Public and Members’ Meeting – or Annual Showcase as it’s known – as it celebrates ‘making a positive difference across the generations.’ There will also be exciting news about achievements and opportunities in local healthcare on offer.

The much-anticipated event takes place, via Microsoft Teams, on Monday 23 September 2024 from 5.30pm to 7.15pm – and the public can attend online, as well as submit questions.

As well as hearing about the Trust’s recent achievements, there will be an opportunity to look ahead to plans and priorities for the year ahead.

There will be a celebration of the work of NHFT’s staff and Governors, plus special guest key-note speakers – including a welcome from Trust Chair Crishni Waring, an update from NHFT Chief Executive Angela Hillery – and a chance to hear about NHFT’s Memory Assessment Service which has dramatically reduced its waiting times for people with memory impairment. The service, which helps people experiencing problems with declining memory, launched a trial project to cut waiting lists for assessments by up to 80 per cent.

You’ll also hear about some of the positive work happening with the Trust’s Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service, which this year launched its exciting iDiscover service to support young people’s wellbeing. The event will also be celebrating NHFT’s diverse workforce, with updates on successful work around equality, diversity and inclusion, and the ‘Together Against Racism’ initiative – plus lots more.

Angela Hillery, NHFT’s Chief Executive, said: “We’re really looking forward to celebrating some of our successes over the past year. We have some great guest speakers who’ll be sharing news about how they’ve been making a difference for patients and service users. We’ll also look at plans and priorities as we go forward, as well as some of the challenges for the Trust and NHS as a whole.”

To submit a question and join the event visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/apmm and complete the online form.