Thursday December 8 marks the second anniversary of the very first COVID-19 vaccine being administered in Northamptonshire, which took place at Northampton General Hospital. The service in Northamptonshire was one of the first to commence both in the NHS and globally.

Two years on, thousands of incredible staff and volunteers have delivered over 1.8 million vaccine doses in the county and over 50 sites are still open at GP and pharmacy-led clinics, serving Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 vaccination needs.

Chris Pallot, director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “As we mark the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine given in the county, I am beyond grateful for the remarkable efforts and hard work of everyone involved in protecting the people of Northamptonshire from COVID-19.

“It’s truly been an unforgettable experience – but we mustn’t get complacent. COVID-19 has not gone away and we still have lots of work to do. Temperatures are dropping, people are socialising more and spending more time indoors. This means it’s vital that everyone eligible comes forward for their COVID-19 jabs, whether that’s your booster, first or second dose - and get the protection you need.”

Those currently eligible for a seasonal booster include everyone aged 50 or over, carers, pregnant women, those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to a health condition, people who are immunosuppressed and all frontline health and social care workers.

Chris continues: “The important benefit this seasonal booster provides is that it protects against Omicron variants as well as the original COVID-19 variants. I urge those eligible to please come forward as soon as you can.

“Protection from the COVID-19 vaccine fades over time which is why many people are being offered another dose to stop them getting seriously ill from coronavirus.

“It’s particularly important for parents or carers of young children that are at higher risk from COVID-19 to bring their children forward for their jabs. If you have been contacted about your child being eligible for a seasonal COVID-19 booster, please book an appointment and protect your child. No one wants to be poorly over the festive season, and we all want to help keep you and your child safe.”

The double threat of widely circulating flu and COVID-19 this year makes getting a COVID vaccination even more important and eligible people attending the GP and community pharmacy-run vaccination sites may be offered the flu and COVID jab at the same time.

In addition to the thousands of COVID-19 vaccine bookable appointments available at several vaccination sites in Northamptonshire, there are plenty of drop-in sessions where no advance booking is required, also open around the county. Visit www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine to book an appointment or find your nearest drop-in session. You can also call 119 for more information.

This weekend, Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service, which has now travelled to more than 120 locations since December, will be visiting Matalan in Victoria Road, Wellingborough on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 December from 9am to 5pm.

