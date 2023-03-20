Irthlingborough care home which 'put residents and staff at risk' ordered to improve

A care home which inspectors said put residents and staff at risk has been told it must improve in all areas.

Acacia Lodge in Irthlingborough was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February and a report into its findings was published on Thursday.

Inspectors said they found multiple breaches of regulations at the home which was caring for 25 elderly people, some of whom might have been living with dementia. A member of staff was seen trying to support a distressed person who was attempting to eat in a horizontal position.

Some residents felt isolated and said they did not have the opportunity to be involved in activities in the home or in the community. One resident told the CQC: “My wheelchair is no use to me now, I don’t get the opportunity to be in it. I’ve lost all my independence.”

Staff said they had concerns about staffing and regular use of agency staff. One said: “It isn’t unsafe but we can only get the absolute basics done.”

Another said: “We haven’t been listened to. I don’t know how much further they can stretch us before something goes wrong.”

The CQC said it found breaches in safe care and treatment, person-centred care and governance and leadership. Only 21 per cent of staff had completed the Care Certificate, which the CQC said provides “fundamental skills” needed to work in adult social care. It also said there was no evidence of staff being supported to obtain professional qualifications.

But despite the failings inspectors found medicines were well managed and that the home was clean and tidy. It also worked well to control the spread of infections, including Covid-19.