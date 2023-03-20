News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Irthlingborough care home which 'put residents and staff at risk' ordered to improve

An Irthlingborough care home has been told to improve in all areas after a CQC inspection

By Nathan Briant
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT

A care home which inspectors said put residents and staff at risk has been told it must improve in all areas.

Acacia Lodge in Irthlingborough was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February and a report into its findings was published on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspectors said they found multiple breaches of regulations at the home which was caring for 25 elderly people, some of whom might have been living with dementia. A member of staff was seen trying to support a distressed person who was attempting to eat in a horizontal position.

Acacia Lodge
Acacia Lodge
Acacia Lodge
Most Popular

Some residents felt isolated and said they did not have the opportunity to be involved in activities in the home or in the community. One resident told the CQC: “My wheelchair is no use to me now, I don’t get the opportunity to be in it. I’ve lost all my independence.”

Staff said they had concerns about staffing and regular use of agency staff. One said: “It isn’t unsafe but we can only get the absolute basics done.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another said: “We haven’t been listened to. I don’t know how much further they can stretch us before something goes wrong.”

The CQC said it found breaches in safe care and treatment, person-centred care and governance and leadership. Only 21 per cent of staff had completed the Care Certificate, which the CQC said provides “fundamental skills” needed to work in adult social care. It also said there was no evidence of staff being supported to obtain professional qualifications.

But despite the failings inspectors found medicines were well managed and that the home was clean and tidy. It also worked well to control the spread of infections, including Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the care home said: “We have developed a robust action plan and will be working closely with the CQC to move these actions forward.”

InspectorsCovid-19