Improvement to end-of-life arrangements at KGH

A Kettering General Hospital sonographer has helped improve end-of-life care arrangements at the hospital after she lost her mother.

The hospital’s Lead Sonographer in the Radiology Department, Dr Kalpana Lakhani, lost her mother, Mrs Pushpaben P Lakhani who died aged 91 on Mother’s Day 2021.

Her mother was taken to the mortuary in one of our older-style trolleys and Kalpana thought the improvements could be made to how that was done.

The new end-of-life trolley with some of the staff involved in its development.

She said: “The last journey from the ward to the Chapel of Rest is an important one.

“The way we did this before was very basic in what was little more than a covered box.

“I felt more needed to be done to provide a dignified and motorised end-of-life trolley that would enable this final journey to be done in an appropriate way.

“So, in my own time, I initiated a project to address this and I was supported by our Patient Experience and Engagement Team, infection control, and mortuary teams.

“Over the last two years we searched for an appropriate manufacturer who could meet our requirements. And then we engaged with all our own teams to make sure it was suitable and met all our guidelines.

“The new end-of-life trolleys are wider, longer, have a removable cushion with velcro strapping, and are covered.

“I hope that other organisations will look at the way they provide this final aspect of care and, as we have, make improvements to make it as easy and dignified as possible at what is usually a very painful time for the relatives who have lost a loved one.”

Our Patient Experience and Engagement team regularly work on feedback from patients to improve care pathways.

Lucy Jones, Head of Patient Experience and Engagement, said: “It is important that we always look for ways to improve the experience of our service users and carers and relatives.

“The upgrading of the mortuary trolleys, based on family feedback, is a perfect example of the importance of paying attention to all aspects of the patient journey.”

Chief Nurse Jayne Skippen said: “We would like to thank Kalpana and her family for their feedback which has enabled us to make these changes.

