Ice Ice Baby - Brampton View Care Home residents celebrate National Ice Cream Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Overseen by head chef Glenn Coombs, staff and residents experimented with many different types of toppings and flavour combinations, from the exotic, to the alcoholic, and back to the traditional – sorbets, frozen yoghurt and good old dairy-based ice cream, they tasted and savoured them all.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Ice Cream Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love ice cream? We have all had a great time trying out new flavours and toppings, it was a wonderful way to keep cool in the heat.”
Judith, a resident said: “I absolutely love ice cream! There really isn’t anything nicer on a hot summer’s day. We have had loads of toppings to make the sundaes with. They have all been truly delicious!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.