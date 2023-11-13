HRH The Duke of Gloucester KG GCVO visits Adrenaline Alley and officially opens new health and wellbeing centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Accompanied by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, The Duke was guided around the venue by Adrenaline Alley CEO/Founder, Mrs Mandy Young MBE DL, before unveiling the official opening plaque for Active in Motion.

Throughout his tour, which extended for more than an hour, His Royal Highness enjoyed a captivating BMX freestyle display by Team GB and was introduced to Olympic Gold Medallist, Miss Charlotte Worthington MBE.

Charlotte Worthington said “It was an honour to perform a couple of tricks alongside my teammates in front of His Royal Highness. We had a great chat and I’m so happy that he really picked up on the community that Adrenaline Alley hosts, for that to be recognised by His Royal Highness meant something special”.

HRH The Duke of Gloucester being introduced to Adrenaline Alley CEO/Founder Mandy Young MBE DL.

Additionally, Corby resident and European Scooter Champion, Jayden Sharman, exhibited the remarkable skills he has cultivated through years of training at Adrenaline Alley.

As part of the showcase, Mandy Young MBE DL led The Duke to skateboard and scooter coaching sessions, highlighting the charity's dedicated efforts in supporting and nurturing the talents of young individuals.

During his visit, The Duke of Gloucester was acquainted with Mrs Vicky Frayard, the Programme Co-Director of 'Made With Many,' a community-led arts initiative renowned for crafting events and activities to captivate, enchant, and ignite inspiration within the boroughs of Corby and Wellingborough. A display of 'Made With Many' community projects was presented exclusively for The Duke's tour, showcasing the breadth and creativity of their community work.

The visit culminated in the opening ceremony for Active In Motion. Just before His Royal Highness addressed the crowd and unveiled the official opening plaque, Cllr André Gonzalez De Savage, Chairman of Adrenaline Alley, delivered a brief but impactful speech. He expressed heartfelt appreciation for the visit and underscored the substantial benefits of the new health and wellbeing centre for the Corby community and beyond.

Prior to departure, His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester was presented with a specially engraved Adrenaline Alley crystal paper weight as a memento of his visit.

Mandy Young MBE DL said “We’ve had an amazing visit from His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester. He was really down to earth and incredibly excited by what we do here. I think his tour of Adrenaline Alley brought a deeper understanding of the extensive benefits that come with action sports and how they bring together such a wide and diverse community from all ages and backgrounds.

“The Duke was also really interested in Active in Motion. For him to see the centre in action and officially open it was definitely one of my highlights of the day”.

