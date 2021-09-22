How you can have your say on future of KGH

Kettering General Hospital

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is holding elections to appoint eight new governors to help shape its services and plan for the future.

The elections are in October and November 2021 and are for new seats on the Council of Governors, created to reflect population growth and the new NHS Hospital Group model which was launched in July.

The trust is looking for local people who want to represent their community and have a say on how healthcare should be provided locally.

Kettering General Hospital’s lead governor Professor Peter Woolliscroft said: “I would urge people to come forward and become a governor.

“It is very interesting and you learn so much about how a hospital rises to the challenges of modern healthcare.

“I enjoy knowing that in some small way I am contributing to the safe treatment of patients while engaging with other like-minded people.

“Being a governor is a testament to how you are prepared to use your spare time to help your local hospital.”

Deputy lead governor Mabel Blades said: “I am proud to be a governor and try to pass enthusiasm and information about Kettering General Hospital to those I represent.”

Governors work in partnership with the board of directors by giving them support and advice to help shape the trust’s plans and ensure it delivers high quality services to local people.

As a governor, you’ll be responsible for appointing the trust’s chair and non-executive directors, and subsequently holding them to account for the trust’s performance.

There is one vacancy each in Kettering, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire, West Northamptonshire and the rest of the UK, and three in Corby.

In addition to these eight public governor vacancies, elections are also being held for five internal staff governor positions to represent the hospital’s 4,000 staff.

To stand for election as a governor or to vote for a governor to represent you, you need to be a member of Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

To become a member of the trust please complete the application form on the trust’s website.

If you feel you have the skills and ability to become a governor visit one of the ‘drop-in’ sessions taking place in person or via Microsoft Teams:

Wednesday, September 22, from 5pm to 6pm on Microsoft Teams

Monday, October 4, from midday to 1pm at Glebe House, Kettering General Hospital.

If you would like to attend either of these sessions, emailing [email protected] or call 07973 736386

If you are unable to attend either of these sessions and would like to find out more about the role of Governor, email [email protected] or call 07973 736386.

Nominations are open now and must be completed and returned to the Independent Returning Officer, 10 Acorn Business Park, Heaton Lane, Stockport, SK4 1AS to arrive no later than 5pm on Thursday, October 7.

The poll opens on Friday, October 22, and will close at 5pm on Tuesday, November 16.