Hospital ROSE Award thanks staff member who helped make Valentine’s Day special
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Healthcare Assistant at Kettering General Hospital has received one of the hospital’s first ROSE Awards recognising her outstanding kindness and support.
Healthcare assistant Sharon Armour, from Barnwell C Ward was given a surprise presentation of her award by Deputy Chief Nurse Pam Smith and her ward colleagues on April 16.
ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and celebrates care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion and dedication, that goes beyond the normal call of duty.
Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers, and also pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants such as audiologists.
Sharon was nominated by her colleague, Staff Nurse Natalie Beer, for the award. Her nomination reads:
“Sharon always strives to give the patients the best care possible, whether that be in through hygiene assessments, including pressure area care, or making a cup of tea or two. Nothing is too much trouble for the patients and their recovery.
"On 'Valentine's Day' she not only decorated our ward with a festoon of hearts but she bought every patient and member of staff a 'red rose' and some chocolate.”
KGH’s first ROSE Awards were held on March 21 but Sharon was unavailable for the presentation so it was rearranged for April 16.
Deputy Chief Nurse Pam Smith said: “Sharon has consistently demonstrated outstanding care and thoughtfulness with her patients and always goes the extra mile to make them feel special.
“It is appropriate then that she is one of our first ROSE Award winners as we say thank you to her for the care she delivers for her ward and our hospital.”
To make a ROSE Award nomination go to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-rose-award/
All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis, looking for staff who:
- Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations
- Demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care
- Have a positive attitude and demonstrates professionalism in the work environment
- Exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of KGH
- Establish a special connection with the patients and families.
Another award is available for kind care delivered by nurses or midwives called the DAISY Award see DAISY Awards.