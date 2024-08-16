Health staff serving Northants hospitals shortlisted for diversity awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teams and individuals work to ensure fair treatment for people of all backgrounds.

Six individuals and two teams serving the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) have been shortlisted for national diversity and inclusion awards.

The individuals and teams – who work at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals - are in the finals of the National Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Health & Care Awards. https://bamehscawards.org/y+our-2024-shortlist/

The awards aim to demonstrate the importance of valuing diversity, inclusion and staff development in healthcare and aim to highlight individuals and teams who are making a positive difference to their workplace and the patients they serve.

The International Shared Decision-Making Council at NGH.

The individuals and teams from UHN who had made the national shortlist for the awards are in the following categories:

B.A.M.E Midwife of the Year – Hildah Matiashe – Diabetes Specialist Midwife -

Professional Midwifery Advocate and Inclusive Recruitment Champion - Kettering General Hospital

B.A.M.E Nurse of the Year – The hospital has two colleagues shortlisted in this category

- Jane Sanjeevi - Shared Governance Lead and FTSU Guardian - at Northampton General Hospital

- Maria Sagucio - Pastoral Support Lead for Nurses, Midwives and AHPs at Northampton General Hospital

Educator of the Year – Maria Sagucio - Pastoral Support Lead for Nurses, Midwives and AHPs at Northampton General Hospital - has also been shortlisted in this category

Compassionate and Inclusive Leader - Palmer Winstanley - Acting Chief Executive at Northampton General Hospital

- Palmer Winstanley - Acting Chief Executive at Northampton General Hospital Ally of the Year - Tracey Robson - Deputy Chief People Officer, UHN

- Tracey Robson - Deputy Chief People Officer, UHN Inspiring Diversity and Inclusion Lead - Farhana Ahmedabadi-Patel - Senior Diversity and Inclusion Specialist at UHN

- Farhana Ahmedabadi-Patel - Senior Diversity and Inclusion Specialist at UHN Outstanding BAME Inclusion Achievement of the Year – Two UHN teams have been shortlisted in this category:

- The International Shared Decision-Making Council at Northampton General Hospital – a group made up of colleagues from many different backgrounds who work together to identify improvements to patient care and to the hospital

- Organisation Development & Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team at the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire – a team which works to improve colleague experience at work so teams are empowered to deliver excellent patient care, and Jane Sanjeevi, Shared Governance Lead and FTSU Guardian, at NGH was also shortlisted in this category.

UHN Chief People Officer Paula Kirkpatrick said: “I am delighted to see so many of our colleagues and teams being shortlisted for these prestigious national awards.

“The awards celebrate and align with our own aims of creating a culture of inclusivity and empowerment where individuals can reach their true potential.

“It is particularly pleasing to see that colleagues have reached the shortlist for these awards – for which competition is fierce from across the whole country – in so many different areas of our work.

“I want to congratulate all of the individuals and teams who have been shortlisted and we wish them all the best in the finals in September.”

The Awards - sponsored by Nursing and Midwifery Council and the public service union Unison – were launched in 2019. The finals of the 2024 Awards are being held in London on September 26.

They will be judged by a 16-strong panel of senior leaders who themselves have been working in this area for many years.