Grow, Cook, Eat  - Northamptonshire healthy food project secures two further years of investment

A project designed to support childhood health and help families in North Northamptonshire grow their own food and cook and eat healthy meals has been extended by a further two years.

Groundwork Northamptonshire’s ‘Grow Cook Eat’ project – funded by Public Health Northamptonshire – will run for another two years and is set to include ‘Cooking With Confidence’ courses for adults, a host of events for children and young people and a new pot of funding for community groups and charities.

Grow Cook Eat Northamptonshire

Groundwork Northamptonshire CEO Kate Williams explained: “Our first two years of Grow Cook Eat was focused largely on working with adults. For the two years ahead and with a new team in post, we have added a new strand to our programme which is to support children and young people, including a particular emphasis on working with families to empower children to embrace healthy lifestyles and healthy body weights.

“We are all about improving people’s physical and mental health and supporting families and community groups to grow their own food, as well as cook and eat more healthily.”

Farah Rizvi has been appointed by Groundwork Northamptonshire as its new Healthy Communities Manager and is leading on the Grow Cook Eat project.

Farah explained: “Grow, Cook, Eat has been designed to support people and communities, build resilience and promote healthy lifestyles through growing, cooking and eating activities. We are creating a packed programme of events for all ages and preparing a new grants programme which is designed to help community groups and charities in Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough.”

Over the next two years the Grow Cook Eat project will deliver a number of eight-week Baby Ranger and Big Chef, Little Chef programmes, and 12-week Cooking with Confidence adult courses in north Northamptonshire.

For 2024-2025 Groundwork Northamptonshire also has a Grow, Cook, Eat pot of funding. Grants of up to £3,000 are available for community groups and not for profit organisations in north Northamptonshire. These grants are all about expanding cooking confidence and skills, tackling obesity, giving people access to green spaces and revitalising communities.

Grow, Cook, Eat - How can you get involved?

· Our events and workshops are now being planned. Find out more by emailing [email protected] or calling/ texting 07595710050.

· Check out our bank of healthy, easy to make recipes here: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/recipes/

· Find out about our new grants funding here (scroll to the bottom of the page for the application form and guidance): https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/growcookeat/