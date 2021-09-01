GP patient survey 2021: the 10 best-rated doctors’ surgeries in Northamptonshire as voted by you

That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Across the country, 83 per cent of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8 per cent.

But two-in-five (42 per cent) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very good’.

1. Greens Norton and Weedon Medical Practice There were 263 survey forms sent out to patients at Greens Norton and Weedon Medical Practice in Towcester Road, Greens Norton. The response rate was 59 per cent. Of these, 82.13 per cent said it was very good and 16.35 per cent said it was fairly good.

2. Wootton Medical Centre There were 262 survey forms sent out to patients at Wootton Medical Centre in High Street, Wootton, Northampton. The response rate was 55 per cent. Of these, 74.84 per cent said it was very good and 19.77 per cent said it was fairly good.

3. Dr Sumira's Practice, Weldon There were 315 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Sumira's Practice in High Street, Weldon, Corby. The response rate was 41 per cent. Of these, 73.48 per cent said it was very good and 17.25 per cent said it was fairly good.

4. Byfield Medical Centre There were 257 survey forms sent out to patients at Byfield Medical Centre in Church Street, Byfield. The response rate was 49 per cent. Of these, 70.78 per cent said it was very good and 21.83 per cent said it was fairly good.