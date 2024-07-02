Get your patient choice award nominations in for KGH and NGH Excellence Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your chance to say thank you to hospital staff

Kettering and Northampton general hospitals are urging local people to nominate caring and supportive staff members for our annual Excellence Awards.

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire – made up of Kettering and Northampton general hospitals – is holding the event on Thursday, September 26, to honour the achievements of our amazing colleagues, volunteers and fundraisers.

While nominations are coming in fast we are looking for more direct nominations from former patients and their families for our Patient Choice Awards – one of 12 award categories.

HR Business Partner Sarah Kinsella, won the "Inspirational Individual Non-Clinical Award" 2023

Nominations will close at midnight on Sunday 14 July 2024 so get yours in here: Excellence Awards 2024 | Kettering General Hospital NHS (kgh.nhs.uk)

Group Chief Executive, Richard Mitchell, said: Our annual Excellence Awards are one of the most important dates in our calendar and we are always delighted to celebrate the achievements of our colleagues, volunteers, and fundraisers.

“I would urge everyone to make their nominations for this year’s event so that we can, once again, acknowledge the dedication and commitment of all of those amazing individuals and teams.”

The categories for this year’s awards are:

Patient Choice Award (KGH and NGH will have winners)

Research Innovation and Improvement

Patient Experience Award

Patient Safety Award

Northamptonshire Health Charity Fundraiser of the Year

Inspirational Volunteer of the Year Award

Unsung Hero Award

Rising Star Award

Inspirational Team of the Year Award

Valuing Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award

UHN Leader of the Year Award

Chair’s Outstanding Contribution Award

If you received high-quality care, if someone made you feel listened to, and who showed kindness and respect, we want to hear from you for the Patient Choice award.

There are tips on the website to help you write strong nominations colleagues, volunteers or fundraisers. Excellence Awards 2024 | Kettering General Hospital NHS (kgh.nhs.uk)

Thank you to the Northamptonshire Health Charity for their continued support and sponsorship for the event.