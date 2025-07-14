Get to the bottom of your back, neck or joint pain with new online symptom checker tool

People with joint and muscle complaints are being helped to understand and manage their symptoms thanks to a new easy-to-use online tool from Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

NHFT’s Musculoskeletal (MSK) Physiotherapy team has launched the new symptom checker, which is available for anyone to use for free on the Trust’s website from any smartphone, tablet or computer.

To try the tool, just visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/physiochecker, choose the area of your body where you are experiencing pain or discomfort and answer a few simple questions about your symptoms.

The tool will then advise you either who to contact for further advice and support or give you instant access to a free package of self-care advice and exercises that are tailored to your individual needs.

NHFT Advanced Physiotherapist James Bell, who has led the development of the new tool, said: “If you are waiting for a physiotherapy appointment or you’ve simply not got around to seeking help for a joint or muscle problem, our new online symptom checker can help you take control of your musculoskeletal health in just a few clicks.

“By using this free tool, you can quickly and easily get a better understanding of your problem and find a self-help support programme that’s right for you – helping you to ease any symptoms and speed your recovery.

“We know that many musculoskeletal complaints can be successfully managed and get better by staying active, doing the right kind of exercises and by paying attention to your general health and wellbeing. The symptom checker takes all this into account by guiding you towards tailored advice and local support to help you get back to being you as quickly as possible.

“If symptoms are associated with a recent injury or they don’t point to a specific diagnosis, the tool will advise you on what to do next and which support services you can access.”

NHFT’s physiotherapy symptom checker focuses on the key areas of the body where people commonly experience musculoskeletal pain – the back, the neck and the joints (shoulder, hip, knee, elbow, wrist and hand, ankle and foot).

Where the symptom checker can identify a specific condition that can be managed by the individual, it recommends a bespoke programme of exercises alongside lifestyle advice and further information which together can help to ease symptoms and offer the best chance of a speedy recovery.

Taking steps to address lifestyle factors like losing weight, drinking less alcohol, quitting smoking, improving sleep, and working on your mental wellbeing can play a key role in managing a variety of musculoskeletal health conditions.

Where professional support is needed to either treat a condition or help with a diagnosis, the tool will provide full details of what to do next.

Try the new MSK Physiotherapy symptom checker today at www.nhft.nhs.uk/physiochecker