Exceptional KGH staff win DAISY Awards for their outstanding care

Louise Lyttle, a midwife on KGH’s Lotus Team, with her award and her colleagues.

A nurse, a midwife and a maternity ward manager from Kettering General Hospital have received DAISY Awards to mark their outstanding contributions to patient care.

Secondary Breast Care Nurse Specialist Shona Outram was nominated by her patient Christina Riley from Corby. Part of Christina’s nomination reads:

“Shona’s unwavering dedication, not only to my clinical care but also to my emotional well-being, has been a source of immense support during one of the most challenging periods of my life.

“From the first moment I met Shona, her professionalism, kindness, and empathy were abundantly clear. She took the time to explain every aspect of my treatment in detail, answering my endless questions with patience and compassion.

Shona Outram with her colleagues at the presentation.

“On my most difficult days, Shona has consistently lifted my spirits—whether with a warm smile, a kind word, or simply sitting by my side to provide comfort.

“What truly sets Shona apart is her ability to make every patient feel seen, heard, and valued. I wholeheartedly believe Shona embodies everything a nurse should be: compassionate, skilled, and deeply committed to her patients.

“While words cannot fully capture the depth of my gratitude, I hope this nomination reflects the profound positive impact she has had on my life and the lives of those around me in the most difficult of times. In summary, every patient needs and deserves a Shona. “

Louise Lyttle, a midwife on KGH’s Lotus Team and Deputy Ward Manager, Sam Winkel, were both nominated by Maternity Matron Cath Betts for the way they cared for a patient with complex needs and her partner.

Sam Winkel with her award and team colleagues.

The patient was deaf and unable to read and her partner was Spanish, and spoke no English, and hence heavily relied on the patient’s sister who could speak English and use some sign language.

Part of Louise’s nomination reads: “Louise provided exemplary care to one of her patients who had very complex needs.

“Louise ensured she met the needs of everyone, by utilising a sign language interpreter for all of her contacts, extending the length of her appointments to ensure the lady had time to question and understand everything, Louise offered all written information in Spanish so the partner had understanding and made sure plans were in place within the hospital for any admissions.”

Part of Sam’s nomination reads: “Sam met this family when they first booked in with maternity services and was instrumental in ensuring that all the needs of the family were met, she created a file for the patient whereby every piece of information we give was provided with the BSL interpreter, through pictures and in Spanish so all had an understanding.

“Sam researched resources and accessed support to enhance the patients journey throughout her pregnancy. Both mum and baby are doing well at home now. “

KGH’s Director of Nursing Robin Binks said: “Shona, Sam and Louise have all made sure their patients feel special and well looked after throughout their hospital journeys.

“They have demonstrated excellent individualised care and their nominations show much that means to patients and the families they have supported.”

DAISY Awards were first launched in America in 1999 following the death of a patient Patrick J Barnes who had received outstanding care for a Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, (DAISY).

They are now operated in hospitals across the UK as an internationally recognised achievement.

Anyone who has received outstanding care can nominate a member of KGH staff for a DAISY award by going to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-daisy-award/