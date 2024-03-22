Elm Bank care home celebrates kind Easter donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The staff at Elm Bank were touched by the kindness and generosity of the local Morrison’s store in Kettering. Julia Wilson, who is the Community Champion for the Morrison’s store kindly donated many Easter Eggs for the residents of Elm Bank care home. The residents will sure to be surprised at Easter when the eggs will be shared amongst all.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “It is acts like these that remind us of the importance of working together within the community. We all know how much this loving donation of Easter Eggs will mean to our residents. We cannot thank Morrison’s enough for the smiles they will provide on the faces of the residents at Easter when they receive their Easter eggs.”

Kind Community Donation