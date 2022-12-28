A day of strike action scheduled for some East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) staff across Northamptonshire has been moved to January.

Paramedics and staff members striked on December 21 due to a national pay dispute with the Government. GMB Union members were also due to strike on December 28, however that has now been moved to January 11, 2023.

EMAS has welcomed the move as it gives the organisation more time to prepare for the strike day.

EMAS staff striking outside Mereway Ambulance Station.

Ben Holdaway EMAS director of operations, said: “The GMB announcement is welcome as it removes some of the anxiety all our staff would have had around the action planned for the 28th.

“It will also provide us with time to review the action taken this week and continue local discussions with our trade union colleagues to prepare for the new strike date of Wednesday January 11, 2023.

“Wednesday was an immensely challenging day this week, however the regional plans drawn up at EMAS and the huge effort behind the scenes and across the wider NHS to minimise the impact of industrial action on patient safety was appreciated.

“Our approach was also supported by the public who responded to the plea to use services wisely and to make their own way to a treatment centre or hospital if safe to do so; of course, these are behaviours that should continue as the NHS continues to face significant pressures.”

Andy Nially (left) and Tom Matthews (right) said how the NHS has deteriorated in the five years they have worked in the industry.

During the 24-hour walk out last week, emergency 999 call numbers reduced by 33 percent, according to EMAS.

Paramedics Tom Matthews (25) and Andy Nially (26), who have worked at EMAS for five years each, were striking outside Mereway Ambulance Station on December 21.

They told Chronicle & Echo: "Everyone knows the NHS has been in absolute crisis. Since we began five years ago it's been on a downwards slope. The last two years in particular have just been atrocious, working conditions are just getting worse and worse, staff retention is getting worse and worse. The morale is just so low. All you hear about is people talking about wanting to leave and move on.

"I'm really proud of my profession and really passionate about it but it slowly seeps out of you when, like I say, everyday you're just beat down and overworked. It grinds you down."

Rachel Harrison GMB National Secretary added: “Ambulance workers are overwhelmed by the support received from the public.

“In trying to smear decent, hardworking ambulance staff, the Government is showing just how out of touch it is with reality and the people of our country.

“Across the nation, even when ambulance workers were on strike, they've run to emergency calls to help those who need it.

“Instead of issuing ever more extreme statements that offend both NHS staff and the public, the Government needs to grow up and get round the table. It’s time to talk pay now.”

