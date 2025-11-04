Do patients with bone fractures have a greater risk of coeliac disease?

Hospital staff involved in the BRACE research study.

KGH pioneering study into link between disease and broken bones

Researchers at Kettering General Hospital are investigating if people with bone fractures have a greater risk of coeliac disease.

The aim is to find out if patients who have broken a bone should be tested for coeliac disease enabling them to be diagnosed early before complications of the disease worsen.

The study is being led by Dr Ajay Verma, the University Hospitals Northamptonshire’s Director of Research & Innovation, and is a collaboration between the hospital’s fracture clinic, its gastroenterology department, and its research team.

Dr Verma, who is also a consultant gastroenterologist, said: “Coeliac disease is a medical condition where the body has an inflammatory reaction to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye.”

“The inflammation in their small intestine affects absorbtion of nutrients, vitamins and minerals which can lead to diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and other symptoms.

“It can also affect bone health, as the body may not be able to absorb enough vitamin D, which can lead to osteoporosis or osteopenia (weaker bones).”

“Coeliac disease is common, affecting 1% of the population, yet under-diagnosed. There may be more than half a million people in the UK with undiagnosed coeliac disease.

“Our study is testing the blood of adults with fractures for coeliac disease by looking for coeliac disease antibodies.

“If the test is positive, the person will be referred to a Gastroenterology specialist for further testing to see to confirm have coeliac disease.

“The goal of the study is to provide evidence for the recommendation of testing for coeliac disease in people with fractures.”

The study, called BRACE-1, was launched in 2022 and has now just closed after achieving its target of recruiting 1,200 KGH patients into the study.

Dr Verma said: “This is a huge achievement by the Kettering Research Team, and our fracture clinic and research team colleagues have recruited our final patients to the BRACE-1 study.

“It is unusual for a study of this size to be exclusively conducted at a district general hospital. This sets the precedent so that further studies can be conceived and run at Kettering General Hospital, and Northampton General Hospital, for the benefit of our patients.

“We are now analysing the data and further work will be needed to prove the link. Out of 1,200 patients with fractures, we have identified 9 potentially undiagnosed patients with coeliac disease, as well as 8 patients with established coeliac disease.

“We are confirming their diagnosis and getting them on a gluten free diet (the treatment for coeliac disease), to reduce their complications in the future.

“Most individuals with coeliac disease are undiagnosed because lots of people with coeliac disease may only have mild symptoms, or may not have symptoms at all.”

The research work so far was presented at a national conference in the summer, a European conference this Autumn, and an academic paper is pending on the findings.