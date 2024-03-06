Delight as mental health ward recognised for great care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A hospital ward in Northampton, which cares for men with mental health challenges and helps them with their recovery, has once again been recognised nationally for its outstanding care.

The Meadowbank ward at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Berrywood Hospital in Northampton, has retained its prestigious accreditation from the Royal College of Psychiatrists, which said it was highly “impressed with the practices” at the ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accreditation, which is part of the Quality Network for Mental Health Rehabilitation Services, was first awarded to Meadowbank ward in May 2017, and recognises good practice and high-quality care across the UK.

The Meadowbank ward team with their accreditation

As part of the reassessment, the accreditation team hears from staff, service users and carers in a comprehensive process which includes peer support visits from others working in similar teams to provide advice on how to meet challenges and improve services.

Meadowbank is a 12 bed, 24 hour, seven days a week, recovery unit for adult males. It provides care to help re-integrate people back into the community to regain a meaningful life. The team (pictured) helps patients understand their diagnosis, and works with them to prevent relapses to help patients support themselves once they are discharged.

Elizabeth Olanrewaju, Meadowbank Ward Manager, said: “Well done team Meadowbank; I am so proud of this accomplishment. This is just the starting point for the next review in 2025. We will remain focused in our goal to continue to deliver high standards of care. On behalf of myself and the senior leadership team, we say thank you and congratulations!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowbank ward, which has recently been redecorated, takes a proactive approach to encouraging structured individual and group activities and has developed excellent links to outside agencies to promote voluntary, employment, and leisure opportunities. Patients have also benefited from garden space and helped with maintenance and landscaping; they can also use gym and woodwork, equipment, as well as take part in social activities like gaming.

Unnati Pathak, from the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “The Accreditation Committee would like to offer their congratulations to the team for achieving the status of accredited. The project team were clearly impressed with the practices at your service and the quality and conciseness of your responses was excellent. The Accreditation Committee also commented on the detail you provided in the interim and was very impressive and congratulate your ward.”