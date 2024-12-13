Dean Guerriero named Outstanding Achievement winner in the National fitness awards 2024

Dean collecting his award.

Local fitness trainer Dean Guerriero has been chosen by top fitness experts in the prestigious awards and named as the UK's outstanding achievement award winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortlisted from 100s of entry's Dean was noticed for his unique bootcamps, and the inclusive and supportive community that he has created.

The awards were held at a glittering ceremony by script events and hosted by Olympic sprinter Derek Redmond at Leicester's Athena on the 29th of November. Over 800 people attended the awards night, travelling from all over the UK to see who would scoop awards for a number of categories , but it was the concluding award for Outstanding Achievement that saw Dean hailed the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Guerriero of Dean G Fitness was recognised for his "brilliant client testimonials, deep community impact and unwavering professionalism" Redmond explained, when talking about Dean "His resilience and dedication to uplifting others, makes him an inspiring leader in the fitness industry". The tribute and words of praise were spoken by Redmond whilst the award was presented to Dean by Chris Webb, UK sales Director for Life Fitness.

Dean (pictured centre) collecting his award from Derek Redmond (left) and Chris Webb (right).

"It still hasn't sunk in" Dean explained about winning this accolade.

"I am just so humbled to be chosen by the judges for such a special award. To be recognised for everything that I have put into the fitness industry for the last eight years, from gathering a community of individuals who have become the most supportive and encouraging group of people, to managing every aspect of the business myself. I am just so grateful to be noticed."

Dean is known for the unusual and exilirating Bootcamps that he hosts around the UK and now overseas, most recently taking his Bootcampers to Iceland for an experience of a lifetime. Dean specialises in encorprating incredible experiences such as skydiving, high ropes and quad biking alongside his unique style of Bootcamps to keep clients engaged, excited and inspired in their fitness journeys. Dean's passion is encouraging people to exercise in outdoor spaces, due to its proven reduction in stress, anxiety and depression and improving self-esteem and mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Fitness Awards’ director Dominic Musgrave said: "This year’s winners should be very proud – the high standard of entries made it a tough job to select a final shortlist never mind a winner and runner-up in each category.

“Our awards’ night was a great celebration of the fitness industry as a whole and it was great to see so many gyms represented at the event.

"It was a wonderful evening and it was lovely to share in the celebrations of the winners.”