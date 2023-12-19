A slimmer who transformed his life by losing over 4 stones is using his success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Henco Holmes joined his local Slimming World group in Raunds and dropped from 19st 4.5lb to 15st 2lb following Slimming Worlds Food Optimising plan.

Henco says ‘I really started to struggle with my weight gain in 2020 after I lost both my mum and my husband. I found myself turning to food for the comfort and I was just eating for the sake of it’. He had become a bit of a recluse which wasn’t helping his health, or how he was feeling. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure and struggled with doing everyday tasks like climbing the stairs. He found he couldn’t walk for long distances, and was getting out of breath easily. The only exercise he did was swimming while away on holiday.

The final straw moment came one morning after looking at himself in the mirror, he didn’t like what he saw, and realised that he wanted to do something about it. Henco was recommended Slimming World by his partner, who had lost weight well previously. They both decided to join together, Henco says ‘I was very sceptical at first as I tried losing weight before using other diets, they weren’t sustainable and I was restricting myself so much the weight all came back on, with a vengeance!’

New Consultant Henco Holmes with his partner Mark Green

Walking into his Slimming World group, they were welcomed with open arms. In the beginning Henco couldn’t believe that he was losing all this weight by eating normal everyday foods like pasta, eggs, curry’s and even chips! He loves hearty meals and comfort foods, he even found out he can food optimise his mums home made bean soup, which he loved since a child. He realised he could lose weight without restricting himself. The group became like family, giving him the support, encouragement and help to make new lasting habit changes around food and food filled situations. He says ‘I enjoy the camaraderie, the laughter and the occasional tears. This is not just a group, this is my extended family where we can share without judgment and where we feel included’.

The one thing that Henco wanted to do, was to find an evening suit that fitted him for his cruise. To have the confidence to not feel like he needed to hide away. Now, Henco can enjoy going into any shops and buy the clothes that he likes, not needing to rely on internet shopping to get the larger sizes. He now enjoys having his photos taken to capture those special moments with his partner rather than avoiding the photographers on their holidays like the plague.

His new found confidence has given him a new love of exercise too! He started to go to the gym, and now attends regularly. He loves the spinning and exercise classes and feels confident to go swimming and wants to now do that more often.

Even on the cruises Henco tries to find ways to get that bit of activity in, and with all those stairs, he finds that he is no longer getting out of breath and can easily climb the 18 flights of stairs. Has he found the cruises a challenge? ‘’I actually found it to be the opposite and instead of sabotaging myself there is actually so much more choices that helps me to food optimise whilst onboard, making it smooth sailing to continue my Slimming World journey’.

Henco Holmes attending the Slimming World Academy in Derbyshire

Now, over 4 stone lighter, he has trained to be a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Henco as their new Consultant when he takes over the group on 8th January 2024.

He says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After getting to target and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost the weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

Like Henco, Slimming World Consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities. There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World Consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups. Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey. As self-employed micro-entrepreneurs, Consultants also learn how to build a successful community-based business.

Henco says he can’t wait for the new challenges running his own business will bring. “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my full time job, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new groups to run now!

Amie Craddock, who runs Slimming World’s Irchester Saturday group and manages Henco and the other Nene Valley Team, as a Team Developer, says: “Slimming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others. With Henco’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and his kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that he’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Henco’s Slimming World group will be held at Woodford Sports Centre, Kettering every Monday morning at the new times of 8am & 9.30am from 8th January. For more information or to join Henco’s group either pop along on 8th January or call him on 07812 177162.

We are also looking for new consultants to join our teams across Northamptonshire. For more information contact the Team Developer Amie Craddock on 07730 795235 or District Manager Jo Lisk on 07770 807713.