Critical incident in Northamptonshire hospitals stood down but services remain 'extremely busy'

A critical incident in Northamptonshire’s hospitals has been stood down, however residents are warned that services remain “extremely busy”.

The incident was initially declared on Tuesday last week (January 7) due to a combination of patient demand, increased attendances and admissions to hospitals due to viral infections including flu.

Today (Monday January 13), the incident has been stood down, but health bosses have said the system remains “extremely busy”.

Maria Laffan, chief nursing officer NHS Northamptonshire ICB said: “Although the critical incident has now been stood down, our services, particularly our hospitals and ambulance service remain extremely busy.

Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals have stood down their critical incident.

“We thank local people for helping us so far but continue to ask them to assist the NHS by only accessing the Emergency Department (A&E) or 999 in a true emergency and using alternative NHS services where possible such as your local pharmacy, GP, Corby Urgent Care Centre, and 111.nhs.uk can offer 24 hour help and advice, especially if you feel your symptoms are becoming worse.”

Dr Naomi Caldwell, deputy chief medical officer NHS Northamptonshire ICB added: “We are still seeing high prevalence of flu, respiratory conditions and winter bugs in our communities, and we would continue to urge local people who are eligible but have not yet been vaccinated to continue coming forward for their flu, Covid-19 and RSV vaccinations. Vaccines provide vital protection and help prevent developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital.

“In most cases flu and norovirus can be successfully treated at home by resting, drinking lots of fluids and taking paracetamol. If you unsure or feel your symptoms are becoming worse, please seek advice from your local pharmacy or NHS 111. Please help us not to spread these viruses across the community by remaining at home, where possible, and not attending hospital if you have symptoms.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service also declared a critical incident at the start of last week, in response to growing pressures in hospitals and flooding across the region. This incident was stood down last Wednesday (January 8).

Despite the critical incident being stood down, patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to go, are urged to contact NHS 111 unless it unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.