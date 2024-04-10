Creative writing campaign launched to boost mental wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading stationery brand Maped Helix has launched its Once Upon a Classroom campaign to encourage creative writing and inspire imagination in schools around the UK.

The project will task pupils in Years Three to Five to collaboratively write a story, with the best entries from around the country being published in a special book that will be presented to the successful schools.

The winners in each year group will also receive a bumper pack of Maped Helix stationery for their class.

Ffion Jones

The competition will officially launch on the first day of National Stationery Week, May 13 – but schools can sign up to take part now by visiting www.mapedhelix.co.uk

Once Upon a Classroom is backed by children's author and illustrator Ffion Jones, a mental health advocate whose books focus on wellbeing in young people. Ffion's new picture book Whispa and the Waves is being released in July and explores anxiety and mindfulness.

Ffion said: “I am delighted to support this fantastic new campaign by Maped Helix. I am passionate about positive mental health in children and opening up discussions about sensitive subjects such as anxiety, bullying, bereavement and serious illness.

“It is well known that creative writing is an effective way for people of all ages to express their feelings and boost their mood. It is something that I’d really encourage people try as a way of processing their emotions.

“I cannot wait to read the stories that the schoolchildren put together. I’m sure they will be amazing!”

The winners in each year group will also receive a signed copy of Whispa and the Waves.

Teachers can involve their class in the campaign however they see fit. This could be by asking one group to create the characters, another to start the story and a third to finish it. Alternatively, each pupil could be asked to write a line each.

Pupils are also challenged to design an accompanying front cover.

Lianne Fletcher, Head of Marketing at Maped Helix, said: “Our innovative products are all about inspiring creativity in young people and story writing is an excellent way for children to explore both their emotions and their imaginations.

“Last year during National Stationery Week we ran a highly successful campaign allowing hundreds of children to find pen pals across the country. This year we wanted to get young people picking up pens again to create something really special.

“We’re thrilled to have Ffion on board as our campaign ambassador and we look forward to reading the finished stories.”

Maped Helix is based in the Black Country where innovative stationery has been created since 1887, most notably the Helix Oxford Maths Set which has been used by children since the 1930s. Many of the company’s world class stationery products are designed to inspire and stimulate children’s creativity, such as the Maped Creativ and Color’Peps ranges.