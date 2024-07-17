Cransley Hospice Trust launch 24/7 digital information service for end of life care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cransley Hospice Trust are thrilled to unveil a new website and fulfil their commitment to invest and deliver a new digital information service that will serve patients, families, carers and professionals in North Northamptonshire.

In 2023, during the development of the new Palliative and End of Life Care Strategy for Northamptonshire it was identified that there was a clear need for patients in North Northamptonshire, and their families to be able to access information, help and support at any time of the day or night.

Philip Talbot, Chief Executive of Cransley Hospice Trust said “This has been an important project for us to deliver as we support and improve the provision of modern hospice care across North Northamptonshire and it’s thanks to the continued support of our community that we have been able to invest and deliver this vital new facility for those living with a life-limiting illness.”

With people at the heart of the charity; the volunteers, staff, supporters, patients, families, healthcare professionals and partners Cransley Hospice Trust have deliberately chosen to showcase their community across the site by reflecting the kindness, warmth, joy, sadness and the worry in a series of portrait photographs expertly captured by talented local photographer, Nick Freeman. The photographs are not typical of a website associated with hospice care where more traditional shots are commonly used. Feelings and emotions make us human and each individual unique and special and it is this that Cransley Hospice Trust have reflected within the pages of the site.

Eve Berridge, Family liason worker at Cransley Hospice

Rachel Herrick Director of Income Generation for Cransley Hospice Trust commented “People are central to what we do and why we do it, and this we felt was the most appropriate way to reflect our community. The new site has been designed for our community, our valued donors, and supporters and importantly to provide easily accessible helpful information and support for patients, families, carers and professionals and we’re delighted with it and the positive feedback that we’ve received.”

Louise Gurney Community Fundraising Development Manager added “It’s wonderful that the information is available in eight different languages and has site accessibility tools so that even more people can get the information they need whether they need help and support, or want to get involved with fundraising or volunteering.”

Cransley Hospice Trust enables a better end of life experience for those with a life-limiting illness in North Northamptonshire by raising funds, providing information and guidance, by influencing the service development and the enhancement of the modern hospice services.