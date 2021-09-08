Vaccine centre's first drop-in sessions for 16-year-olds as Northamptonshire's jabs total passes ONE MILLION

Northamptonshire’s 16-year-olds can now 'grab a jab' at the county's Covid-19 Vaccination Centre as the number of doses delivered in the county passed ONE MILLION.

The centre at Moulton Park is running its first drop-in sessions for those aged 16 and 17 from 5.30pm on Thursday (September 9).

More drop-in vaccine clinics for all age groups are still running in Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and Towcester.

Vaccinations were made available for the 16 and 17-year-old age group last month but NHS England data revealed 60 per cent in Northampton have yet to get a jab.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s vaccine rollout, said: “We have taken the first deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine at Moulton Park this week which means we can now offer drop-in sessions for people aged 16 and 17.

“Please do keep an eye on our website at for full details of drop-in availability around Northamptonshire – and don’t forget, your vaccine offer doesn’t expire so if you’re yet to grab your jab you’ll find it waiting for you at a venue in your area.”

The total number of vaccinations delivered in Northamptonshire stood at 1,024,332 according to government figures released on Tuesday (September 7). Of those, 486,398 have now had both doses across the county — just over 71 per cent of the 16-plus population.

There is still some concerns, however, at uptake in Northampton and Corby being lower than other areas.

Nearly 3,000 new positive Covid-19 tests have been reported in Northamptonshire during the last week while more than 50 people with the virus are being treated in hospitals at Northampton and Kettering.

Thursday's dedicated clinic will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to walk in and get their Pfizer jab without an appointment.

The session follows a successful trial clinic at Moulton Park and further sessions are expected to be confirmed shortly.

How the numbers are stacking up for jabs in Northamptonshire

All other drop-in clinics around the county are open to everyone aged 16 and above for first doses, and for second vaccine doses to anyone who had their first jab at least eight weeks previously. Second doses must be of the same vaccine type as the first, and people should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in clinic.

Full details of upcoming clinics are provided in the table below and are published online HERE.

Alternatively, those aged 18-plus — and those within three months of their 18th birthday— can book appointments at a local vaccine site online HERE or by calling 119.