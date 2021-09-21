University of Northampton urges new students to use drop-in clinics to get a Covid jab

England’s top doctor is urging Northamptonshire's university students who are not yet vaccinated to get their Covid jab in freshers’ week.

In a drive to get as many young adults fully vaccinated as possible, University of Northampton is running a pop-up clinic on campus for students and staff to receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine — or a second dose if they have received a first dose of a vaccine at least eight weeks before.

The site will be a drop-in so students and staff do not need to book or be registered with a GP, although there will be an opportunity to register with UoN's on-campus GP during induction week.

England's top doctor, NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, is reminding soon-to-be freshers that getting the life-saving jab will give them the best possible protection against coronavirus.

Everyone aged 18 and over is also able to book an appointment through the National Booking Service, and the second dose can be given in a different location to the first as long as eight weeks have passed.

Students can easily book their second jab at a pharmacy, GP practice or vaccination centre in or around Northampton.

More than 1.2million jabs have already been delivered across Northamptonshire and Prof Powis said: “Starting university is a really exciting time and getting a Covid vaccine means you will be armed with maximum protection against the virus.

“With universities running pop-ups and walk-ins throughout the first weeks of term it has never been easier to get protected, so I urge anyone yet to be vaccinated to take up the offer as soon as possible”.

“I urge everyone who has not yet got the vaccine to do so as quickly as possible, to not only protect yourself but also your new university community”.

Advocacy group Universities UK say they have been working to combat the misinformation that has led some to become vaccine hesitant.

Chief executive Alistair Jarmam said students have been sent lots of information about why the jab is important ahead of their arrival on campuses.

He added the aim is "to help people understand that it's the right thing to do".

■ You can book an appointments by visiting the NHS website or by calling 119 or just drop in to one of these clinics:

■ Moulton Park Vaccination Centre: Seven days a week 8am-6.30pm. Aged 18 and over for first doses only and you do not need an appointment..

■ Kings Heath, North Oval, NN5 7LN. Wednesday 12noon-5pm, Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-5pm. First doses 16-plus, second doses for anyone who had their first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago .

■ Ramgarhia Sikh Temple, Cromwell Street, NN1 2TE. Tuesday 10am-4pm. First doses 16-plus, second doses for anyone who had their first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago .

■ ​Touchwood Pharmacy, Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, NN2 7BD. Tuesday-Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm. First doses 16-plus, second doses for anyone who had their first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago .