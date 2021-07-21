Pop-up Covid vaccine clinic in Corby town centre this weekend

Willow Place

Anyone yet to have a Covid jab or who is eligible for their second can get it at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Corby's town centre this weekend.

Willow Place Shopping Centre is hosting the drop-in clinic from 9am to 6pm on Saturday (July 24) and 10am to 5pm on Sunday (July 25).

Anyone aged 18 or over is welcome to attend for their first vaccination, while second doses are also available for anyone who had their first Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago.

The clinic is one of several drop-in sites open in the county this week offering people the chance to get their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine without making an appointment.

Chris Pallot, director of Northamptonshire's Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Getting vaccinated is the best and safest way we can protect ourselves, the people we love and those around us. This is even more important as we return to our normal everyday lives and enjoy more freedoms.

“Vaccine take up has been really good in Northamptonshire, particularly in the over-40 age group. We are now encouraging those aged between 18 and 39 to drop in for their jabs - as we don’t want pockets of people left vulnerable to Covid-19.

“We’re making it as easy and convenient as possible to get jabbed. We want to ensure people are able get on and enjoy the summer months knowing they and their family and friends are safely protected. We have several drop-in clinics available this week where you can simply pop in and get your vaccine, appointment-free.”

The Northamptonshire Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park offers drop-ins every day from 8am to 6.30pm.

A drop-in clinic is also at Mr Pickford's Pharmacy in Corby's Spencer Court from 10.30am to 6.45pm between today (Wednesday) and Friday (July 23).