Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital offering help for county's 20,000 long Covid sufferers

An estimated 20,000 people in Northamptonshire suffering from long Covid can get a virtal helping hand from hospital medics later this month.

According to the NHS, debilitating Covid symptoms can linger for months after the virus has gone.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics estimates 1.7 million people in the UK have the condition, about 2.7 percent of the population which would equate to 20,100 people in Northamptonshire.

Health staff from Kettering General Hospital and Northampton General Hospitals will address the condition in the first of a new series of free ‘Your Health Matters’ events launched by KGH governors to help demystify health issues and provide some practical tips.

The virtual event ‘Living with Long Covid’ is on May 18, starting at 6pm on Microsoft Teams, will be introduced by Dr Mabel Blades, dietician and KGH governor, followed by Rudo Chimera, clinical respiratory physiotherapist and occupational therapist Chloe Thorpe.

An NHS spokesperson said: “How long it takes to recover from COVID-19 is different for everybody.

"Many people feel better in a few days or weeks and most will make a full recovery within 12 weeks. But for some people, symptoms can last longer.

"The chances of having long-term symptoms does not seem to be linked to how ill you are when you first get Covid-19. People who had mild symptoms at first can still have long-term problems.”

According to the NHS, Common long Covid symptoms include:

■ Extreme tiredness and shortness of breath

■ Brain fog — problems with memory and concentration

■ Heart palpitations and dizziness

■ Joint pain

■ Depression and anxiety

■ Nausea, diarrhoea, loss of appetite

To register for the virtual event, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/ketteringgeneralhospital/685377 or email KGH’s governor and member lead [email protected] — people can submit a specific question beforehand and some questions will also be taken at the event depending on time.