More drop-in vaccine clinics for 16 and 17-year-olds confirmed across Northamptonshire

Further opportunities for people aged 16 and 17 to get their Covid-19 vaccination at drop-in clinics around Northamptonshire have been confirmed for the coming days.

Drop-in sessions for 16- and 17-year-olds are taking place at:

◾ Spencer Court in Corby – Friday 20, Tuesday 24, Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 August

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More drop-in clinics have been confirmed for 16 and 17-year-olds across Northamptonshire.

◾ Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester – Friday 20 and Saturday 21 August

◾ Regent Pharmacy in Northampton – Friday 20 and Monday 23 August

◾ Kings Heath Health Centre, Kings Heath, Northampton – Tuesday 24 August

◾ Pravasi Mandal Centre in Wellingborough – Wednesday 25 August

Anyone aged 18 or over who has not yet had their first dose of the vaccine can also attend these sites for their jab, while second doses are also on offer for those who are eligible.

Deputy director of the Northamptonshire Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Anna Dorothy, said: “We’re pleased to confirm more drop-in vaccinations are being held around the county over the coming days for young people aged 16 and 17, as well as those aged 18 and over who haven’t yet come forward to book a first or second dose.

“Drop-in availability is being updated regularly on our local vaccine web page at northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine so we’d encourage people to keep checking back to see the latest availability of drop-in sessions for all age groups going into next week."

Seventeen-year-olds who are within three months of their 18th birthday can now book vaccination appointments online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or by calling 119. Younger 17-year-olds and those aged 16 can expect to be contacted by the NHS soon – if they haven’t already – with details of how they can arrange appointments.

Ms Dorothy continued: “Alongside our regular drop-in clinics, GP practices are currently contacting 16- and 17-year-olds with details of how they can get a vaccine appointment locally. If you’re not able to get to a drop-in session near you and you haven’t already been contacted by your GP, you can expect to hear from the NHS very soon.”

Other drop-in sessions are being held for older age groups elsewhere in the county. This includes clinics at Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill, Northampton on Saturday and at Ramgarhia Sikh Temple in Northampton town centre on Monday, each offering first doses for people aged 18 and up as well as second doses for anyone who had a first dose at least eight weeks previously.

Mr Pickford’s Pharmacy in Spencer Court, Corby, is offering an AstraZeneca clinic on Saturday and Monday for anyone aged 40 and above to get a first dose or a second dose if their first jab was eight or more weeks ago.

People are advised to check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting a drop-in vaccine clinic. Full details of upcoming clinics are published online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.